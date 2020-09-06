N.K. leader holds party meeting during visit to typhoon-hit area
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited typhoon-hit areas in the country's eastern South Hamkyong Province and presided over a Workers' Party meeting at the scene to discuss recovery efforts, state media reported Sunday.
The Korean Central News Agency said that last week's Typhoon Maysak left more than 1,000 houses were destroyed along the coastline areas of South and North Hamkyong provinces, and "not a few public buildings and farmlands were inundated."
The enlarged executive policy council meeting, held on Saturday, "had an in-depth discussion about the issue of the recovery from damage in the typhoon-hit areas of the two provinces and studied and decided on the detailed measures such as organization of building force to be urgently dispatched to the areas, designs and material transport," KCNA said.
Kim said during the meeting that the party decided to "organize the 12,000-strong divisions of the elite party members of the capital to be dispatched to South Hamgyong Province and North Hamgyong Province each," according to the KCNA.
