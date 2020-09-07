Go to Contents
07:15 September 07, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to push for second cash handouts before Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Are we becoming jobless people?' People shed tears at main gate of college ordered to shut down permanently (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't recommends people stay home during Chuseok holiday (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to provide tailored cash handouts up to 2 mln won to those hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to draw up extra budget worth more than 7 tln won to fund tailored state support for vulnerable people (Segye Times)
-- Circumstantial evidence emerges suggesting defense ministry and Army headquarters demand special favors for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's son (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to dole out 7 tln won to self-employed and low-income people before Chuseok holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Century-old store to close for good due to COVID-19 (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to provide tailored state support for people hit hard by Level 2.5 social distancing guidelines, such as those who run karaoke centers, internet cafes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to provide second cash handouts to people, such as self-employed, before Chuseok holiday (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Jobseekers say there is nothing they can do, such as job opportunities and internships, in COVID-19 pandemic era (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Doctors, gov't reach deal to end strike (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- W7tr extra budget eyed as coronavirus bites (Korea Herald)
-- Will N. Korea opt for provocation on party foundation day? (Korea Times)
(END)

