Top club extends lead again, last-place team makes noise in K League

Incheon, though still in last place at 12th, improved to 14 points, just three behind Suwon Samsung Bluewings. The last place club will be automatically relegated to the K League 2 for next season. The 11th-place team will end up in a promotion-relegation playoff against a K League 2 playoff winner. The winning team of that promotion-relegation showdown will compete in the K League 1 next year.