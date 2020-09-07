Pastor to be reincarcerated after court cancels bail
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- A controversial pastor at the center of a COVID-19 resurgence in the country will be reincarcerated after a court canceled his bail Monday, legal sources said.
Jun Kwang-hoon, who pastors Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, was accused by prosecutors last month of violating the conditions for his bail by taking part in large-scale anti-government rallies in downtown Seoul.
The prosecutors requested his bail be canceled, and the Seoul Central District Court accepted the request on Monday, according to the sources. The court also confiscated a deposit of 30 million won (US$25,284) from Jun.
The decision comes 140 days after Jun was released on bail pending an investigation into charges he violated public election laws ahead of the April 15 parliamentary elections. He was also charged with libel against President Moon Jae-in.
Jun's conditions for bail included a ban on attending all illegal rallies or protests, or those related to the investigation.
In accepting the prosecution's request, the court cited Jun's violation of those conditions.
Prosecutors plan to execute an arrest warrant for Jun in the morning and send him back to a detention facility.
Jun tested positive for COVID-19 two days after he took part in the Aug. 15 rallies. He was subsequently hospitalized and later discharged from the hospital on Sept. 2.
Police have raided Jun's house and facilities related to the church to secure evidence that the church hampered the government's efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
The church and Jun have attracted conservative groups critical of the Moon Jae-in government.
