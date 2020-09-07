(LEAD) Lotte Giants' shortstop Machado tops KBO All-Star fan voting

Machado is batting .291/.361/.447 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs this year, but it's been his defense that has turned heads across the KBO and endeared him to the Giants' fans. With Machado providing highlight-reel plays and offering much-needed stability up the middle, the Giants are trying to return to the postseason after finishing dead last in 2019. They are 5.5 games back of the final playoff spot after the weekend's action.