Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #naver #webtoon

Naver webcomic's monthly active users top 67 mln in Aug.

11:21 September 07, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The webcomic arm of South Korea's top portal operator, Naver Corp., said Monday that the number of its monthly active users, or MAUs, surpassed 67 million globally last month.

Line Webtoon, a global service provided by Naver Webtoon Corp., said its MAUs rose 2 million in August from a month earlier.

The corporate logo of Naver Webtoon Corp. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The company said it brought in over 80 billion won (US$65 million) in content transactions last month and expected to reap in 1 trillion won for this year.

Naver Webtoon, more commonly known as Line Webtoon in the United States, is home to a plethora of creator-owned content, ranging from romance to fantasy.

Line Webtoon began the global service in English and Chinese in 2014 and has since added several more languages to tap deeper into the global market.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK