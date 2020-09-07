KBO's hottest club takes aim at 1st place

Barring rainouts, all 10 clubs will surpass the century mark in games played in the 144-game schedule this week. The top three of the Dinos, the Twins and the Heroes have put a bit of distance between themselves and the rest, leaving the Bears, the Wiz and the Tigers to jostle for the final two playoff spots. The Giants, 4-6 in their last 10, are barely in the race, as they are 5.5 games out of fifth. The Samsung Lions, who reached fourth place in early July, have all but dropped out of the battle after an 8-15-1 (wins-losses-ties) August pushed them down to eighth place.

