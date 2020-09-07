Go to Contents
Rolls-Royce New Ghost makes 1st Asian debut in S. Korea

16:47 September 07, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, the luxury car brand under BMW Group, on Monday launched the all-new Ghost sedan in South Korea to capture growing demand for high-end models.

The launch of the New Ghost in South Korea marked its first debut in the Asia-Pacific region following its global unveiling on Tuesday.

"This is no coincidence. This year, South Korea has been more important to us as a business than ever. Korea sets trends internationally in fashion, art and architecture," Paul Harris, Asia-Pacific regional director of Rolls-Royce, said in a statement.

This file photo provided by Rolls-Royce shows the New Ghost. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The New Ghost sells at the starting price of 471 million won (US$396,000), with delivery scheduled to begin in December.

Rolls-Royce vehicle sales jumped 31 percent to 161 units in Korea in 2019 from 123 a year earlier, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).

The Goodwood-based carmaker has two showrooms in Asia's fourth-biggest economy -- one in Seoul and the other in Busan, 453 kilometers south of Seoul.

Rolls-Royce began to sell its vehicles in Korea 16 years ago. Its current lineup includes the Phantom, Ghost, Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan.

The Rolls-Royce brand belongs to BMW Group, which also sells BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce models in Korea.

From January to August, BMW Group Korea sold a total of 43,818 vehicles, up 35 percent from 32,531 units in the year-ago period.

OK