Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon seeks public understanding on 'tailored' emergency relief pay scheme
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in requested the people's support Monday for the government's decision to offer "tailored" financial support to the vulnerable suffering greater predicaments due to the drawn-out COVID-19 outbreak.
He said that the call for a universal payment of even a smaller amount of money "makes sense," with all of the people in South Korea tired of battling the pandemic, while cooperating with the anti-virus efforts.
----------------
Test kits for both COVID-19 and flu under review for approval: KCDC
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Monday that some test kits that can detect both the new coronavirus and seasonal flu are under review for approval of their use.
As autumn is approaching, health authorities are preparing to tackle both COVID-19 and flu as it is not easy to distinguish coronavirus cases from flu patients due to their similar symptoms such as coughing, sore throat and fever.
----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases dip below 200 for 5th day; tougher virus curbs in greater Seoul extended
SEOUL -- The number of daily coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed below 200 for the fifth straight day on Monday, but health authorities remain alert over continued sporadic cluster infections across the country.
The country added 119 more COVID-19 cases, including 108 local infections, raising the total caseload to 21,296, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(LEAD) Telephone wires cut, residents evacuate as Typhoon Haishen approaches N. Korea
SEOUL -- Streets were flooded and telephone wires were cut Monday as North Korea came under the influence of a powerful typhoon expected to make landfall in the country's east coast later in the day, state media reported.
The North's state TV station broadcast live updates on Typhoon Haishen in the usually off-air hours Monday morning, with reporters covering the scenes from Wonsan city and Tongchon County on the east coast, such as flooded streets, cut antennae and telephone wires.
----------------
(2nd LD) Trainee doctors set to return to work Tuesday, urge measures to protect medical students
SEOUL -- Thousands of trainee doctors will return to work this week, ending a weekslong collective action over a controversial medical reform plan, their representatives said Monday.
An emergency committee under the Korean Intern and Resident Association (KIRA) representing interns and residents at general hospitals said its members will return to hospitals as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
----------------
(3rd LD) Typhoon Haishen moves off land through southeastern coastal cities, leaving 1 missing
SEOUL -- Typhoon Haishen escaped off the eastern coast of Gangneung on Monday afternoon, ripping through the country's eastern seaside cities after making landfall in Ulsan earlier in the day, the weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the season's 10th typhoon reached waters some 20 kilometers north of Gangneung, Gangwon Province, at 1:30 p.m., bringing pounding rains and high winds in its wake.
----------------
Webtoons carve out role behind popular films
SEOUL -- On the South Korean entertainment scene, webtoons, or web-based comics, have carved out a unique role as a source of fresh ideas for producers and screenwriters.
TV series like "Itaewon Class" (2020) and "Mystic Pop-up Bar" (2020), dramatized adaptations of popular web cartoon series with the same titles, are the most recent hits on the small screen.
----------------
Eastar to cut half of employees for new deal
SEOUL -- Embattled Eastar Jet Co. said Monday it will reduce its workforce by more than half as part of efforts to find a new investor after Jeju Air Co. scrapped its plan to acquire the smaller budget carrier amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Eastar plans to lay off 640 workers, or 53 percent, of its 1,216 employees on Oct. 14 before it begins the process of finding a new investor, Eastar Senior Vice President Kim You-sang said over the phone.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on Samsung, bio gains
SEOUL -- South Korean shares rebounded Monday, led by an advance in top cap Samsung Electronics and some bio stocks. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.97 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 2,384.22.
----------------
Samsung to close TV factory in China
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. will close its TV manufacturing plant in Tianjin, China, sources here said Monday, as the company tries to boost efficiency in its supply chain management.
The South Korean tech giant plans to cease operations at its sole TV plant in China from end-November, according to the sources. The plant has some 300 workers.
