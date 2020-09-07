Go to Contents
Moon urges comprehensive review on typhoon damages, swift recovery work

18:46 September 07, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed the government Monday to "comprehensively" review damages from back-to-back powerful typhoons that hit South Korea and to swiftly carry out recovery work.

He issued the order during an "emergency meeting" to assess damage from Typhoon Haishen, the season's 10th typhoon. It swept through swathes of the nation earlier in the day with strong winds and rainfall of up to 70mm per hour, days after Typhoon Maysak pounded the peninsula.

Although Haishen was moving northward away from South Korea, "the situation is not over yet and there could be rain or wind damages," Moon said, calling on the government to stay on alert until everything is finished, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Moon voiced concern about more extensive damage in some areas from Haishen, which followed a path similar to that of Maysak, with the recovery from existing damage incomplete.

President Moon Jae-in holds an emergency meeting on typhoon damage at the national crisis response center inside Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Sept. 7, 2020, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Moon was quoted as saying that disaster relief authorities "will have to comprehensively review the damage situations" related to the two typhoons, Kang added.

The president also called for speedy recovery work and preparations to designate regions with huge damage as special disaster zones before the Chuseok holiday that begins at the end of this month.

Moon held the 40-minute emergency session at the national crisis response center at the presidential compound.

An emergency meeting on typhoon damage, convened by President Moon Jae-in, is under way at the national crisis response center inside Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Sept. 7, 2020 in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

