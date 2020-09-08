Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UAE-energy cooperation

S. Korea, UAE to forge cooperation in renewable energy

09:07 September 08, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to step up cooperation in the renewable energy sector, Seoul's finance ministry said Tuesday.

The agreement was reached at an online meeting between Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and the UAE's economy minister, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

South Korea and the UAE have held regular talks on economic cooperation since 2006, but Monday's meeting was the first talks since the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, the ministry said.

Hong also asked his UAE counterpart to allow more Korean firms to participate in the UAE's infrastructure projects, according to the ministry.

In June, South Korea and the UAE agreed to create a special entry system for businesspeople and other essential travelers as exemptions to entry curbs being imposed over coronavirus concerns.

The "fast-track" entry has enabled essential travel by businesspeople and others, such as for humanitarian and academic purposes, and exempted travelers from quarantine.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki attends an online meeting on economic cooperation with the UAE on Sept. 7, 2020, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK