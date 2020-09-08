Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 September 08, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/19 Cloudy 10
Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 10
Suwon 26/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/21 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 28/21 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 26/19 Rain 30
Gangneung 28/22 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/20 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 28/21 Rain 60
Jeju 30/24 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/20 Cloudy 0
Busan 28/22 Sunny 0
