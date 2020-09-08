N.K. paper highlights nationwide recovery efforts from back-to-back typhoons
By Koh Byung-joon
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Tuesday highlighted nationwide efforts to recover from recent back-to-back typhoons, citing a party member vowing to make all-out recovery efforts even if it leads to "bones breaking."
The North has been hit by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks, with the latest one, Haishen, lashing the country's eastern regions Monday. State media said the typhoon exited the country later in the day.
The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, carried op-ed pieces contributed by members of "elite party divisions" recently launched to help with recovery efforts in typhoon-hit eastern provinces.
The divisions were organized after leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday urged party members in Pyongyang to take the lead in minimizing damage from the recent back-to-back storms in a rare public letter.
"Nothing would be impossible if you have a strong will to achieve something no matter what even if that leads to bones breaking," Sim In-song, a member of a party division, said.
Yoo Chol-woong, another division member, vowed to do whatever it takes to help with recovery efforts in typhoon-hit areas, saying that he and others will push to build better living conditions for those affected.
An official of the Ministry of Metallurgical Industry, also promised to provide all necessary materials swiftly to rebuild the areas damaged by the latest storm, according to the paper.
Haishen, the 10th tropical storm of the season, hit North Korea as the country was still reeling from the recent back-to-back storms.
Typhoon Bavi lashed the country's southwestern province of Hwanghae in late August before Maysak pounded the eastern provinces of Hamgyong and Kangwon last week.
State media earlier reported Maysak caused dozens of casualties and destroyed more than 1,000 houses. It has not reported on any casualties from Haishen.
On Saturday, leader Kim visited the country's typhoon-hit eastern region and chaired a Workers' Party meeting at the scene to discuss recovery efforts.
In an open letter sent to party members in Pyongyang, Kim also said about 12,000 "elite divisions" consisting of party members in Pyongyang will be sent to North and South Hamgyong Provinces each to help with recovery efforts.
State media said that some 300,000 North Koreans in Pyongyang have volunteered to help with recovery efforts in the two provinces after Kim's appeal, and the number is increasing.
