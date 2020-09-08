Military club's midfielder named K League's top player for Aug.

Moon tied Gwangju FC striker Felipe for first by winning 16.7 percent of the vote from the K League's performance evaluation committee, which accounts for 60 percent of the award. In the fan voting, counting for 25 percent, Moon only ranked fourth with 0.8 percent. But in a vote by FIFA Online 4 players, making up the final 15 percent of the award, Moon led everyone with 11.5 percent of support.