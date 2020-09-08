N.K. propaganda outlet slams U.S., Japan for strengthening defense cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday lashed out at the United States and Japan for deepening military cooperation even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, calling their joint drills a "threat" to the region.
Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the criticism, pointing out the multiple joint air and sea exercises the U.S. and Japan held in the South China Sea last month, involving the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and Japan's Ikazuchi destroyer.
It also denounced last month's meeting between U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono in Guam where they discussed security issues including the North's missile program.
"While the whole world is making all-out efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the military collusion between the U.S. and Japan is strengthening more than ever, which is raising concerns within and outside the country," the outlet said.
"It goes without saying that the frequent military plots and collusion between the U.S. and Japan threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," it added.
The outlet also slammed South Korea, saying it is desperate to participate in the "invasive military cooperation" between the U.S. and Japan.
