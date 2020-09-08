Rookie right-hander named KBO's top player for Aug.
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 8 (Yonhap) -- KT Wiz's rookie right-hander So Hyeong-jun has been voted the top player in South Korean baseball for August.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Tuesday that So topped five candidates with 43.63 voting points, converted from media and fan votes. NC Dinos' designated hitter Na Sung-bum finished second with 35.07 points.
So collected 22 out of 30 media votes to lead everyone, with Na a distant second in that category with five votes. In fan voting, Na was the overwhelming leader with 106,315 votes, while So came in third with 27,709. But the gap in the media votes was enough to give So his first career monthly MVP award. He is the second KT player to grab this award, joining outfielder Mel Rojas Jr. from June.
So went 4-0 with a 1.57 ERA across 28 2/3 innings in five starts last month. The 18-year-old is only the second rookie out of high school to be named the Player of the Month. Behind So's perfect month, the Wiz have surged into postseason contention. They're tied with the Doosan Bears for fourth place at 55-43-1 (wins-losses-ties), with 45 games remaining. The Wiz joined the KBO in 2015 and have not yet made the playoffs.
For the season, So is 9-5 with a 4.42 ERA and remains the front-runner for the Rookie of the Year prize.
So will receive 2 million won (US$1,682) in prize money and a gold bar worth 600,000 won, courtesy of the league's title sponsor, Shinhan Bank.
