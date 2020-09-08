(LEAD) Main opposition floor leader presses Moon to address people's 'grievances'

Choo's son, a 27-year-old surnamed Seo, is suspected of getting an extra four vacation days without prior approval thanks to the influence of his mother, who was then the chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), during his military service in 2017. While public suspicions have grown over the issue, as well as Choo's ongoing row with the prosecution chief, Cheong Wa Dae has largely remained mum.