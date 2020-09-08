Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) Trainee doctors resume work, yet service normalization to take some time
SEOUL -- Thousands of trainee doctors resumed work Tuesday, ending their 18-day strike over a controversial medical reform plan, but it is expected to take some time for medical services to normalize completely.
Most of around 16,000 interns and residents at major general hospitals in the greater Seoul area, such as Seoul Asan Medical Center and Seoul Samsung Medical Center, returned to the hospitals as of 7 a.m., and other young doctors are set to return later in the day.
(2nd LD) KCDC chief tapped as head of new state disease control agency
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in has picked Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), as leader of the newly created agency to serve as South Korea's control tower of disease control and response, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.
The government plans to reorganize the KCDC into an independent agency with more authority to respond to infectious diseases more effectively. The Korea Diseases Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) will be launched Saturday under an organizational change plan approved by the Cabinet earlier in the day. The KDCA head is a vice ministerial position.
Poll shows anger and fear rising among Koreans after resurgence of coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Koreans are struggling with stronger feelings of anger and fear following the recent surge in new coronavirus cases after mid-August, a poll showed Tuesday.
According to the survey of 2,000 adults nationwide conducted from Aug. 25-28 by Seoul National University's Graduate School of Public Health, 47.5 percent counted anxiety as the strongest sentiment felt from news related to COVID-19.
Nat'l Assembly returns to work after partial shutdown over COVID-19 case
SEOUL -- The National Assembly returned to work Tuesday afternoon after parts of the assembly buildings were closed due to a case of COVID-19 involving a reporter covering the legislature.
The reporter tested positive for the virus on Monday, leading to the closures of floors four to six of the main assembly building, the sixth floor of the assembly members' office building and another building's second floor, where the press room is located.
Moody's expects recovery in vehicle sales next year
SEOUL -- Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday that vehicle sales are expected to recover in the next one and a half years after hitting bottom this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A sharp decline in light vehicle sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be bottoming out, with sales expected to climb steeply over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's said in a statement.
(LEAD) Seoul restricts access to Han River parks to curb spread of COVID-19
SEOUL -- The Seoul metropolitan government on Tuesday restricted access to crowded areas of Han River parks starting at 2 p.m. to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
The affected areas are two squares at Yeouido Han River Park, parts of Ttukseom Park and two picnic zones at Banpo Han River Park.
S. Korea's biggest art fair to go online due to coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea's biggest annual art show, the Korean International Art Fair (KIAF), will be held online later this month amid the prolonged novel coronavirus pandemic, the event's organizer said Tuesday.
At the KIAF Art Seoul 2020, some 4,000 artworks from 140 art galleries will be displayed through the online viewing room from Sept. 23-Oct. 18, according to the Galleries Association of Korea. A preview session for VIPs will open beginning Sept. 16.
S. Korea to mass-produce antibody treatment of COVID-19 this month
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to mass-produce an antibody treatment of the novel coronavirus later this month, health authorities said Tuesday.
The country's drug ministry is currently reviewing phase 2/3 clinical tests for the antibody-based treatment and aims to mass-produce commercial antibodies for the novel coronavirus in September, according to Kwon Jun-wook, deputy chief at the Central Disease Control Headquarters.
(LEAD) Im Sung-jae barely misses top 10 in PGA Tour season finale
SEOUL -- South Korean youngster Im Sung-jae has wrapped up his second PGA Tour season with an up-and-down round.
Im shot an even-par 70 for a four-round total of 10-under 274 at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Sunday (local time). He had been in second place halfway through the tournament before fading away over the final two rounds with 72-70.
