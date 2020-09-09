Korean-language dailies

-- Experts call for free flu vaccines for everyone with symptoms similar to COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'COVID-19 blues' affects women, those in 20s, 30s take own lives at increasing rate (Kookmin Daily)

-- Justice Minister Choo defends son's use of leave during military service (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to offer 20,000-won discount on phone bills for 17-34, over-50 demographics (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to take 20,000 won off phone bills for 17-34 demographic (Segye Times)

-- 3rd party intervention suspected in controversy over special favors for Choo's son (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ex-military colleague claims Choo's son is lying, says ready to testify at parliament (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Suspicions over special favors for Choo's son in military raise questions about fairness (Hankyoreh)

-- Google threatens to kick Naver, Kakao out of Android app store (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung, SK halt semiconductor supplies to Huawei (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK to buy 5 tln won worth of state bonds by year's end (Korea Economic Daily)

