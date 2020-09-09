Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Experts call for free flu vaccines for everyone with symptoms similar to COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'COVID-19 blues' affects women, those in 20s, 30s take own lives at increasing rate (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice Minister Choo defends son's use of leave during military service (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to offer 20,000-won discount on phone bills for 17-34, over-50 demographics (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to take 20,000 won off phone bills for 17-34 demographic (Segye Times)
-- 3rd party intervention suspected in controversy over special favors for Choo's son (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-military colleague claims Choo's son is lying, says ready to testify at parliament (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Suspicions over special favors for Choo's son in military raise questions about fairness (Hankyoreh)
-- Google threatens to kick Naver, Kakao out of Android app store (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung, SK halt semiconductor supplies to Huawei (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK to buy 5 tln won worth of state bonds by year's end (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Scandal over son of justice minister keeps snowballing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to mass-produce COVID-19 antibody treatment (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't urges public to care for mental health in pandemic (Korea Times)
(END)