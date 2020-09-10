Korean-language dailies

-- 'Unfairness' of Moon administration that emphasized 'fairness' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecution secures evidence of Choos' complaint over son's sick leave extension in Army (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae decide to give 20,000 won communication fee subsidy to people aged 13 or older (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to give communication fee support to people aged 13 or older after original scheme excluding people aged 35-49 sparks backlash (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Concerns raised over military power after Air Force aircraft operation turns out to be poor (Segye Times)

-- Defense ministry's document showing Choos' appeal over son's sick leave exists (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to incur debts to spend 900 bln won on giving 20,000 won subsidy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party plans to pass 21 bills related to people's livelihoods, including protection of tenants (Hankyoreh)

-- In defense ministry's document, Choo couple directly asked for son's sick leave extension (Hankook Ilbo)

-- With debts and job losses, household credit in emergency (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Jeonse' chaos in greater Seoul area over 3rd new town projects (Korea Economic Daily)

