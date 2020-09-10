Go to Contents
07:07 September 10, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'Unfairness' of Moon administration that emphasized 'fairness' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecution secures evidence of Choos' complaint over son's sick leave extension in Army (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae decide to give 20,000 won communication fee subsidy to people aged 13 or older (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to give communication fee support to people aged 13 or older after original scheme excluding people aged 35-49 sparks backlash (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Concerns raised over military power after Air Force aircraft operation turns out to be poor (Segye Times)
-- Defense ministry's document showing Choos' appeal over son's sick leave exists (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to incur debts to spend 900 bln won on giving 20,000 won subsidy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party plans to pass 21 bills related to people's livelihoods, including protection of tenants (Hankyoreh)
-- In defense ministry's document, Choo couple directly asked for son's sick leave extension (Hankook Ilbo)
-- With debts and job losses, household credit in emergency (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Jeonse' chaos in greater Seoul area over 3rd new town projects (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Rep. accused of bullying portal (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon stresses 'cooperative' politics (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling party under fire for alleged media control attempts (Korea Times)
(END)

