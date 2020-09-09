(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 9)

It all started with bombshell allegations over her son not having returned to his military base after a sick leave during his military service in 2017. It has been confirmed that one of his mother's aides made a phone call to an officer at the base to ask a favor for him at the time. Choo's office also asked top brass to assign the son as an interpreter during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games. An official from the Foreign Ministry testified that one of her aides pressured the ministry to get a visa for Choo's daughter from the French Embassy in Seoul faster to help her study in France. All of these things happened when Choo was head of the Democratic Party (DP), which is now the ruling party.