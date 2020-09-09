BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream' debuts at No. 13 on Billboard
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK's new single "Ice Cream" has debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest position ever by a K-pop girl group.
Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time) that "Ice Cream," featuring Selena Gomez, had 18.3 million U.S. streams and 23,000 downloads sold in its first week, ending last Thursday. The song also drew 5.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Saturday.
The quartet's previous high on the chart was 33rd, attained by "How You Like That" and "Sour Candy," with Lady Gaga, earlier this year.
According to Billboard, BLACKPINK is the first all-female group to churn out three consecutive top-40 hits since Fifth Harmony in 2015-2016.
BLACKPINK also made its first appearance on the mainstream top-40 based Pop Songs radio airplay chart, with "Ice Cream" entering at No. 32.
The music video for the single topped 200 million views on YouTube after just 10 days.
The group's first studio album, "The Album," with both "Ice Cream" and "How You Like That," will be released Oct. 2.
Preorders for the album have surpassed 800,000 worldwide as of last Friday.
(END)