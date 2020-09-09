Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Navy #destroyer

Navy upgrades destroyer's combat system, sonar technology

09:36 September 09, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has upgraded the combat system and underwater target detection capability of a 3,200-ton destroyer in the country's first project to improve the Navy's surface vessels, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.

Following the improvement, the Yang Manchun destroyer can now handle three times as much data on targets at a speed 100 times faster than the previous version, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The system was upgraded with indigenous technologies, saving time on maintenance work and cutting related expenses.

The vessel's towed array sonar system was also upgraded to boost the Navy's capability to carry out anti-submarine operations, the agency said.

The Yang Manchun was the first of three KDX-I destroyers to be upgraded under the Navy's improvement project that began in 2016. The arms procurement agency plans to complete the project on the two other ships by next year.

"The successful localization of a destroyer-level combat system greatly contributes to the military's combat capacity, as well as to the country's defense industry," an official said, vowing to carry out the improvement project on the remaining two ships on schedule.

The upgraded Yang Manchun was to be delivered to the military at the Jinhae naval base in the southeastern city of Changwon on Wednesday.

This undated file photo, provided by the military, shows the 3,200-ton Yang Manchun destroyer near South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK