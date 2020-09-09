(Yonhap Interview) Korean-American hockey coach Sam Kim rides work ethic to NHL job

Specifics of Kim's responsibilities are yet to be determined, since the Leafs are still trying to fill out the rest of the staff under head coach Sheldon Keefe. After taking over the bench from Mike Babcock in November during the 2019-2020 campaign, Keefe finished the season with two assistants hired during Babcock's tenure, Dave Hakstol and Paul McFarland. McFarland has since left to become head coach and general manager of the Kingston Frontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League. Last month, the Leafs also decided not to renew the contract of their video coach Andrew Brewer, opening up the position for Kim.