Hyundai to launch facelifted G70 next month
10:22 September 09, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will launch the upgraded G70 sedan under its independent Genesis brand in South Korea next month to boost sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The facelifted G70 comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, a 2.2 diesel engine or a 3.3 gasoline turbocharged engine, the company said in a statement.
The upgraded version of the first-generation G70 underwent major design changes and features a wide and deep crest grille, quad headlamps and larger front air intakes, it said.
Further details about the new model will be released later.
