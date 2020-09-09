Gov't, ruling party agree on 20,000-won support for communication expenses
SEOUL, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) agreed Wednesday to include a 20,000-won (US$16.8) subsidy for ordinary people in the planned emergency stimulus package.
The party made the announcement after its leaders had talks with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae.
The DP requested that the government offer support of 20,000 won to all people aged 13 or older nationwide, and the government has decided to actively push for the measure, according to the party's spokesman Choi In-ho. The support is meant to help them pay their monthly communication expenses, including smartphone service fees.
DP leader Lee Nak-yon was quoted as saying during the Cheong Wa Dae session, "Although the amount is not large, the communication expense support could be a comfort, even a little, to the people."
The subsidy would be funded by the envisioned fourth supplementary budget of the year to finance another round of cash handouts for people in need amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)