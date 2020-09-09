Go to Contents
S. Korea to sell 10-year dollar, 5-year euro bonds

17:24 September 09, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 10-year dollar and 5-year euro bonds this year as part of its currency stabilization bond scheme, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The value of the bond sale and the yields will be decided later, depending on market situation, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.

Six financial firms, including BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan, will arrange the planned sale of bonds, according to the statement.

S. Korea to sell 10-year dollar, 5-year euro bonds - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

