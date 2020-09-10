LG Electronics launches new Micro LED signage
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- Major South Korean tech firm LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday launched a new Micro LED digital signage product that boasts high picture quality.
LG MAGNIT was released globally in major markets in Asia, North America and Europe, according to the company.
The name MAGNIT comes from combining the words "magnificent" and "nit," a measurement unit for luminance.
Micro LED signage refers to products with self-emitting display technology, in which each sub-pixel produces its own light with a very tiny LED.
LG said it also applied an advanced coating technology to maximize dark black levels and increase durability and impact resistance of the product against dust and humidity.
The latest digital signage is also equipped with LG's artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that find optimal settings for high picture quality.
Users can connect multiple displays to make their desired size, with its non-contact connect technology enabling easy installation and smooth signal transmission, according to LG.
LG hopes the signage can be installed at various places, including shopping malls, museums and office buildings, with its easy installation and expandability.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)