Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 September 10, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/20 Rain 20
Incheon 25/20 Rain 10
Suwon 27/20 Rain 20
Cheongju 27/20 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 26/19 Rain 20
Gangneung 27/20 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 27/20 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 29/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/21 Cloudy 20
(END)