Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in July
SEOUL, Sept. 10 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in July from a month earlier, data showed Thursday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.36 percent at the end of July, up 0.03 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.10 percentage point, it said.
The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies rose 0.05 percentage point on-month to 0.44 percent in July, while that for loans to households increased 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.26 percent, according to the data.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)