Bucheon animated film fest to kick off next month

Seven movies will compete in the international competition section for feature films. They include the opening film "Children of the Sea" by Ayumu Watanabe, "My Favorite War" by Ilze Brukovska Jacobsen, "Bungaeman: The Beginning" by Han Sang-ho, "True North" by Han Eiji Shimizu, "Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus" by Dalibor Baric and "Climbing" by Kim Hye-mi.