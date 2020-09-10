Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
---------------------------
(4th LD) Gov't to allocate 7.8 tln won for extra budgets in stimulus package: Moon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government has decided to draw up a new supplementary budget, worth 7.8 trillion won (US$6.5 billion), for a "tailored" relief package to help people in urgent need amid the COVID-19 crisis.
He added that 3.8 trillion won of the budget will be used for another round of stimulus cash handouts to benefit a total of 3.77 million people.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) Kakao Games makes splash in KOSDAQ debut
SEOUL -- Kakao Games, the game developing unit of South Korean mobile giant Kakao, made a strong market debut Thursday, finishing at more than double the initial public offering (IPO) price.
Kakao Games closed at 62,400 won (US$53), rising by a daily permissible limit of 30 percent, sharply up from the IPO price of 24,000 won.
---------------------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 200 for 8th day; extension of stricter virus measures again under review
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases stayed below 200 for the eighth consecutive day Thursday, but a spate of cluster infections continued to strain the country's efforts to bring the daily numbers under two digits.
The government will decide this week whether to extend tougher anti-virus measures in place in the greater Seoul area.
---------------------------
(2nd LD) Justice minister asked defense ministry to extend son's leave: document
SEOUL -- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and her husband asked the defense ministry in 2017 to extend medical leave for their son who was serving his mandatory military duty at the time, according to documents written by the ministry.
Choo has come under fire over allegations that she used her influence to seek special favors for her son, who served in the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) for the 2nd Infantry Division of the U.S. 8th Army. Choo was chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party at the time.
---------------------------
Seoul stocks rebound on U.S. tech rally, another stimulus measure
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed higher Thursday in sync with the overnight Wall Street rebound and on the back of another stimulus measure amid the pandemic. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.67 points, or 0.87 percent, to close at 2,396.48.
---------------------------
Doctors, gov't still in dispute over medical licensing exam
SEOUL -- Doctors and the government are at odds over whether to give medical students another opportunity to take the state medical licensing exam, another sticking point to be addressed, as trainee doctors returned to work, ending a nationwide strike over a new medical reform plan.
Most trainee doctors, such as interns and residents, at general hospitals ended their collective action and returned to work since earlier this week, following an agreement with the government to put the reform plan on hold.
