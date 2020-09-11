Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't pushes to give coronavirus support handouts before Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Military general warned defense minister's adviser who asked for favor for Choo's son to be cautious with his behavior (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to give 2 million won to PC cafes, karaoke centers, 1.5 million won to eateries (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to give 2.91 million self-employed people up to 2 million won each (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to unleash 12.4 trillion won to resuscitate people's livelihoods, economy (Segye Times)
-- Moon calls 7.8 trillion-won spending plan 'government's small effort' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to offer 1.5 million won to eateries, 2 million won to karaoke centers (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to offer 2 million won to 'hagwons,' PC cafes, 1.5 million won to eateries in Seoul area (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to offer 2.91 million small business owners between 1 million won and 2 million won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to offer 2.91 million self-employed people between 1 million won and 2 million won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to give 2 million won to karaoke centers, 'hagwons,' 1.5 million won to eateries (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't proposes a fourth extra budget of W7.8 trillion (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea plans W7.8tr boost for economy (Korea Herald)
-- Moon approves 4th extra budget to tackle 'pandemic economy' (Korea Times)
