(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 11)

As a member of the National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, Yoon knows better than anyone else about what to do and what not to do with the media and internet portals. Yet, the episode with Kakao shows his blatant disregard for freedom of the press. He must have been trying to control, or at least tame, the media by censoring news on portal sites. Moreover, his messages are full of arrogance and self-righteousness, possibly stemming from the governing party's unilateral legislating process based on its supermajority.