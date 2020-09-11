(LEAD) Exports fall 0.2 pct in first 10 days of September
SEJONG, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 0.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of September amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Friday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$14.9 billion in the Sept. 1-10 period, compared with $15 billion a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average exports during the 10-day period dropped 11.9 percent.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.
Imports declined 7.6 percent on-year to $13 billion in the 10-day period, according to the data.
