Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Friday's weather forecast

09:00 September 11, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/20 Cloudy 30

Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 30

Suwon 26/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/20 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/20 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 25/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 23/19 Sunny 70

Jeonju 26/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 26/20 Sunny 60

Jeju 26/22 Rain 70

Daegu 25/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/21 Sunny 70

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK