Friday's weather forecast
09:00 September 11, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/20 Cloudy 30
Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 30
Suwon 26/20 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 27/20 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 25/20 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 25/18 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 23/19 Sunny 70
Jeonju 26/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 26/20 Sunny 60
Jeju 26/22 Rain 70
Daegu 25/20 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/21 Sunny 70
