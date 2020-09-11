(Yonhap Interview) Half-Korean White Sox pitcher Dane Dunning would love to play for S. Korea

Dunning was traded to the White Sox in December 2016, along with highly touted pitching prospect Lucas Giolito and another pitcher, Reynaldo Lopez, in exchange for outfielder Adam Eaton. The Nationals won the World Series lat year with Eaton batting .320 with two homers in a seven-game victory over the Houston Astros, but the White Sox may just have won the trade in the long term. Giolito finally lived up to the hype last year, going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA and finishing sixth in the American League (AL) Cy Young Award voting. He tossed his first career no-hitter last month.