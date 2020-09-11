Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

COVID-19 infections at major Seoul hospital increase to 23

11:56 September 11, 2020

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Cluster infections at one of the biggest hospitals in the South Korean capital have increased to 23 as of Friday, raising alarm over a possibly bigger outbreak.

The cluster has been growing after a patient associated with the nutrition team at Severance Hospital in western Seoul first tested positive on Wednesday. Additional infections were later reported at the institution's rehabilitation hospital, which has been cordoned off for cohort isolation.

More than 680 patients and hospital workers have been tested for possible infections. A total of 181 have tested negative, while others are waiting for their results, according to the Seoul city government.

Health authorities are trying to determine possible links between the two separate infections at the hospital and whether safety guidelines were strictly followed.

A study into the case showed that a worker on the nutrition team who tested positive served food at the rehabilitation hospital. Some workers were found to have come to work despite showing symptoms like fever and sore throat.

The city government said that three teams of 25 health workers have been dispatched to the hospital in western Seoul to trace infection routes and handle plans on relocating patients.

A barricade has been placed in front of the rehabilitation hospital building at Severance Hospital in western Seoul after new coronavirus cases were reported on Sept. 11, 2020. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken on Sept. 10, 2020, shows the rehabilitation hospital building at Severance Hospital in western Seoul, which has been cordoned off for cohort isolation after new coronavirus cases were reported. (Yonhap)

The main building, cancer center and dental hospital at Severance were in operation.

The city government identified 63 new cases as of midnight, raising its total caseload to 4,589.

The country as a whole reported 176 new cases, raising its total caseload to 21,919, according to the data by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK