Daewoo Shipbuilding to foster ship-related digital technology experts

11:36 September 11, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Friday that it will nurture digital technology workforces to improve the management and production procedure of its shipyards.

A program to be run by the software education center of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) will train experts of ship-related digital technologies, the shipbuilder said in an emailed statement.

This program will help innovate management and improve productivity in the shipbuilding industry via the use of big data, artificial intelligence and internet of things, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

The shipbuilder said it will continue to apply digital technologies to the overall management of its shipyards and operate an additional digital education program.

This photo shows the emblem of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. in front of its headquarters building in downtown Seoul. (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
