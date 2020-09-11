Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 September 11, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 6 -- N.K. leader holds party meeting during visit to typhoon-hit area
7 -- U.N. chief says diplomacy is 'only pathway' to sustainable peace and denuclearization
9 -- Xi congratulates N.K. leader on state founding anniversary, stresses stronger ties
-- N.K. leader holds party meeting to discuss typhoon damage at large mine area
10 -- Trump says N. Korean leader is in 'good health'
-- Pompeo urges N. Korea to return to dialogue
(END)