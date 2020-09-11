Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #football #Premier League

Tottenham's Son Heung-min looking to build off successful season

15:18 September 11, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's offensive star Son Heung-min will kick off the new Premier League season, looking to build off a successful campaign, in which he joined a select company of attacking aces.

Tottenham's 2020-2021 season will begin against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at 4:30 p.m. Sunday (local time), or 12:30 a.m. Monday in South Korea.

In this Associated Press file photo from Jan. 22, 2020, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur applauds fans after the end of the Premier League match against Norwich City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Yonhap)

Son set a new career high in attacking points, with 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in league play, and 18 goals and 12 assists for 30 points in all competitions.

In the Premier League, Son was one of only three players to surpass double figures in both goals and assists, alongside Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (13 goals and 20 assists) and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool (19 goals and 10 assists).

In this Associated Press file photo from July 26, 2020, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (R) battles Cheikhou Kouyate of Crystal Palace for the ball during their Premier League match at Selhurst Park Stadium in London. (Yonhap)

Son's season also featured the spectacular wonder strike against Burnley in December, which was voted the Goal of the Season.

In his athletic prime at age 28, Son looked to be in midseason form during the preseason, scoring four of Tottenham's nine goals in four matches.

He will take aim at breaking his Premier League career high in goals. He netted 14 goals in the 2016-2017 season, and he would have threatened that mark last season if he hadn't missed time with a broken right arm.

Son has a good history against Everton, with three goals and three assists in six appearances.

In this Associated Press file photo from July 26, 2020, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (R) shakes hands with his head coach Jose Mourinho after the end of a Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park Stadium in London. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK