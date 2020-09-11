Go to Contents
Recommended ##Alive #Netflix

S. Korean thriller '#Alive' tops Netflix movie chart

15:52 September 11, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's zombie thriller "#Alive" has become the most-streamed movie in the world on Netflix, the film's local distributor said Friday.

Citing data by streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol, Lotte Entertainment said the movie starring Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-hye placed first on the top movie chart as of Thursday, two days after its Netflix release.

It also topped Netflix's best movie charts in 35 countries, including the United States and France.

This image provided by Netflix shows the South Korean zombie thriller "#Alive" ranking No. 1 on Netflix's top movie chart in the world on Sept. 10, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"#Alive" is the first South Korean-made content involving a film or a TV series to attain the No. 1 position on the Netflix movie charts in the U.S. or Europe, according to Lotte Entertainment.

Directed by Cho Il-hyung, known as Il Cho abroad, "#Alive" is a story about two survivors isolated in an apartment complex where its residents are infected by a mysterious virus. Released in June, the film has attracted 1.9 million admissions in South Korea.

A poster of "#Alive" provided by Netflix (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

