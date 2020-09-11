Creditors map out normalization plan for Asiana after deal collapses
SEJONG, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday that state-run creditor banks have mapped out a plan to normalize operations of debt-laden Asiana Airlines Inc. after Hyundai Development Co.'s deal to buy the airline collapsed.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki held a meeting with economy-related ministers, financial regulators and heads of state-run creditor banks earlier in the day, during which they discussed about the plan to normalize operations of Asiana Airlines, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry did not elaborate about the normalization plan, but creditor banks said they will inject 2.4 trillion won (US$2 billion) into Asiana Airlines.
