S. Korean embassy in London shuts down after employee's COVID-19 infection
SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- An employee at the South Korean embassy in London, tested positive for the new coronavirus Friday, forcing a shut down of the building, the diplomatic mission said.
People who came into close contact with the employee are undergoing virus tests, and the embassy will be closed until Sunday for disinfection, the embassy said in a Facebook post.
As of mid-August, around 50 employees of the country's overseas diplomatic missions, including six diplomats, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a foreign ministry official in Seoul. Many of them are known to be locally hired administrative staff.
