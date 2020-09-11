Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #embassy shutdown #COVID-19

S. Korean embassy in London shuts down after employee's COVID-19 infection

21:07 September 11, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- An employee at the South Korean embassy in London, tested positive for the new coronavirus Friday, forcing a shut down of the building, the diplomatic mission said.

People who came into close contact with the employee are undergoing virus tests, and the embassy will be closed until Sunday for disinfection, the embassy said in a Facebook post.

As of mid-August, around 50 employees of the country's overseas diplomatic missions, including six diplomats, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a foreign ministry official in Seoul. Many of them are known to be locally hired administrative staff.

This image captured from the Korean Embassy in Great Britain on Sept. 11, 2020, shows the notice of the COVID-19 infection of its employee and the temporary shudown of the embassy. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK