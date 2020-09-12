Go to Contents
N.K. leader visits flood-hit area for second time to check recovery efforts

06:53 September 12, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a flood-hit village in North Hwanghae Province for the second time in a month to check recovery efforts, state media said Saturday.

Kim inspected the reconstruction site of the flood-ravaged Taechong-ri area in Unpha County and "acquainted himself with the progress and plan of the reconstruction," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim also called on officials and workers in the agricultural field to make "redoubled efforts to minimize the damage to the crops and increase the yield in a consistent and responsible way."

In early August, Kim first visited the region and ordered officials to send his special stock of grain to the flood victims and facilitate the use of necessary supplies.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C), with a grave look, listens to an official during a visit to a flood-ravaged village in Unpha, North Hwanghae Province, in this photo captured from the Korean Central Television Broadcasting Station on Aug. 7, 2020. The broadcaster stopped short of saying when he made the visit, but Kim is believed to have visited the village the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

