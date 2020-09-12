Go to Contents
09:39 September 12, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Sex education completely shelved due to conservative protests (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-colonel informed of several requests for preferential treatment for justice minister's son (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae to launch special inspection on those who obstruct battle against national crisis (Donga llbo)
-- Spiking home prices weigh down couples planning to get married (Segye Times)
-- Ex-colonel claims alleged private requests made for favors for justice minister's son (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ex-colonel alleges requests made for favors for justice minister's son (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 20,000 won communication fee subsidy hot button issue in extra budget review (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecutors zero in on requests for favors for justice minister's son (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul to inject 2.4 tln won into Asiana after takeover deal collapses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Half of 'Korean New Deal' projects have not received promised extra budget (Korea Economic Daily)
