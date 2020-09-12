S. Korea exploring football friendlies in Europe in Nov.

One potential hurdle is the scheduling conflict with clubs in the top-flight K League 1. Four teams from the league, Ulsan Hyundai FC, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul, are scheduled to resume their group stage action in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League between Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. Ulsan and Jeonbuk, being the two best clubs so far this season, are expected to have a few key players called up for the national team duty, too.

