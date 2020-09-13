Sunday's weather forecast
09:01 September 13, 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/17 Sunny 20
Incheon 24/18 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/17 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 25/16 Sunny 70
Gangneung 25/16 Rain 20
Jeonju 27/18 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 26/19 Sunny 60
Jeju 26/21 Rain 60
Daegu 27/18 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/19 Cloudy 30
