Rays' Choi Ji-man expected to miss time with hamstring injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- On the day his team became the first in the American League (AL) to reach 30 wins this season, Tampa Bay Rays' first baseman Choi Ji-man suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for some time.
Choi left the Rays' 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday (local time) with a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury while scoring from second on a Nate Lowe RBI single in the bottom fourth.
Choi slid home safely but appeared to have hurt his hamstring even before touching home plate. Choi said afterward he had been feeling some pain in the hamstring "for a while," and he felt something was wrong as he rounded third base.
"I think it's fair that he's going to miss some time. It's pretty unfortunate," Rays manager Kevin Cash told MLB.com. "He's such a big part of our team. It's really unfortunate at this point. We'll see what the doctors say, but that's a tough one."
Choi tried to walk it off but instead left with some assistance from Cash. Choi is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday.
"It doesn't feel good right now," Choi said. "We'll see what happens with the MRI tomorrow, but we're just hoping for the best."
The Rays improved to 30-16 for the season, the best record in the AL and tops in the AL East by 4.5 games over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays have 14 games remaining in this coronavirus-hit season and will try to secure the top seed in the AL in the postseason.
Choi is batting only .230/.331.410 for the season, though he showed some signs of life by batting .282 in his last dozen games.
If Choi goes on the injured list, he will be the third among four South Korean players in the majors to be sidelined.
Texas Rangers' outfielder Choo Shin-soo is out with a right hand injury. St. Louis Cardinals' starter Kim Kwang-hyun is recovering from a kidney ailment, and he's expected to rejoin the rotation by as early as Monday.
