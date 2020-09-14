Son Heung-min held scoreless in Tottenham's season-opening loss
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min was held scoreless in the team's season-opening loss to Everton.
The Spurs fell 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time) in their first match of the 2020-2021 Premier League season.
It was the tale of two halves for Son, who was one of the few bright spots for Tottenham's otherwise lackluster offense in the opening 45 minutes but couldn't keep that up in the latter half.
Son took a right-footed shot from outside the box that went right to Jordan Pickford in the center of the net.
Son nearly set up Tottenham's opening goal in the 23rd, when his teasing cross just missed Harry Kane.
Three minutes later, Son had an attempt of his own, though his shot from the left side of the box was blocked by a defender.
In the 33rd minute, Son set up Dele Alli for a shot from the center of the box that was saved by Pickford.
That was pretty much it for Son and Co., as the Spurs' 15-match unbeaten run against Everton came to an abrupt end.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin had the lone goal of the match in the 55th.
This is the first full season for Jose Mourinho as Tottenham's bench boss. They finished sixth in the 2019-2020 season.
